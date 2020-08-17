BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls hope 12th time the charm surmounting 1.3100

July 29 (Reuters) - Sterling rallied back above 1.3100 for the 12th time in 13 sessions, recovering from earlier lows, though further gains remained in doubt after its failure to maintain these levels in recent weeks.

GBP/USD's summer rally benefited from dollar weakness and external factors relating to U.S. COVID-19 outbreaks, China trade angst and congressional foot-dragging on recovery aid.

GBP/USD bulls need a rise above recent trend highs by Friday's 1.3143, and March's high at 1.3185 to test 1.3266, the 2020 high, and target December's post-UK-election peak at 1.3516.

The recent tug-of-war between GBP/USD bulls and bears centered largely around Brexit issues and U.S. recovery aid, but the Democratic National Convention this week could infuse U.S. politics into the market as the Nov. 3 presidential election approaches.

Brexit does sterling little harm as long as traders believe in an 11th hour deal. Lack of bearish sterling follow-through hints bulls may have the upper hand.

Still, without Brexit progress, a comprehensive U.S. aid deal could break the recent deadlock and push sterling back toward July lows by 200- and 55-day moving average support near 1.2700. For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2PZv6rZ

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

