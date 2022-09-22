BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls gutted after 50bp BoE hike falls behind Fed

Sept 22 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Thursday and appeared headed toward a test of the 37-year low of 1.1213 it struck before Japanese intervention weakened the dollar, as markets expressed disappointment with BoE's paltry half-point hike, which could leave a slew of support vulnerable.

Futures markets had been pricing in a 75bp hike, and the 50bp move leaves the UK lagging the pace set by the Fed's three-quarter-point increase on Wednesday, and is unlikely to halt UK inflation, which the BoE expects to be 11% in October even after lowering its forecast.

While the BoE has vowed to "respond forcefully, as necessary" to rising prices, fiscal measures by the new prime minister to be released Friday are expected to include price controls on energy and tax cuts that could ultimately prevent inflation from falling while adding to the ominous current account deficit.

The BoE hike disappointment put support at Thursday's 2022 low 1.1213 back in focus, with further tests of support at the lower 30-day Bolli at 1.1194 and March 1985 weekly lows of 1.1060 and 1.0805 likely.

