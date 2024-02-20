News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls eye trend highs as US yields drift lower

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 20, 2024 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD climbed toward the upper bounds of its recent 1.2518-1.2691 range, rising +0.46% at 1.2655 in early NorAm trading, but despite the gain sterling remains well-anchored within its daily cloud awaiting further data which may hint at the near-term path of UK and U.S. inflation and policy moves.

Late-2023 market expectations of extreme Fed cuts in 2024 have recently moved more in-line with less-dovish Fed expectations, which has kept GBP/USD tethered near current levels and below 2024 highs by 1.2778.

However, should the UK inflation and rate outlook mimic the U.S., stalling after a significant slide toward the Fed's 2% target, the BoE, in a nod to well-above target UK inflation, is likely to keep rates higher-for-longer giving license to UK bulls to test 2024 highs and the late-Dec trend high at 1.2825.

Sterling's recent sideways tack is likely to persist in the absence of data which may sway the U.S. or UK inflation, rate outlook. Early-March U.S. payrolls data and mid-March U.S. and UK inflation data are growing in importance as trader's attempt to gauge the timing and pace of Fed and BoE policy pivots and the effects on GBP/USD.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

