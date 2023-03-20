BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls charge higher as hawkish Fed rate expectations collapse

Sterling rose to a 5-week high of 1.2262 on Monday as the intense slide in Fed rate expectations ignited by recent banking turmoil weighed on the dollar and could put GBP/USD's early January highs in the mid 1.24s in focus.

The treatment of certain creditors in the weekend bailout of Credit Suisse left markets wary of further banking turmoil, contributing to the shift among investors to expect central banks to focus increasingly on financial dislocation and less on fighting inflation.

A look at year-end 2023 fed fund futures paints a stark picture of the forces behind the recent tug-of war on the dollar. Fed funds FFz3 had been moving lower after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent hawkish congressional testimony, dropping to 94.40 on March 8, which corresponds to a yield of 5.6%.

That same December contract is now yielding just 3.975%.

GBP/USD bulls have seized on the reduction in Fed rate expectations amid a more steady near-term BoE rate outlook 0#SON3:, and are now targeting the Feb. 14 high at 1.2269 and then January 2023 highs above 1.24.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/401c72u

