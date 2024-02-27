BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls await data, rate guidance to determine 1.27 chances

GBP/USD eased 0.09% on Tuesday but stayed near the top of its recent range around 1.27, as the rethink in lower Fed rate expectations has seeped into the prevailing BoE narrative, which could lead to a continued grind through familiar territory until data emerges to challenge current policy views.

BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden echoed Fed officials' recent statements, saying inflation pressures remained persistent, which precludes a pivot to lower rates.

Under current UK and U.S. inflation conditions, it is likely GBP/USD will remain moored within its 2024 range spanning 1.2788-1.2518 as central bank guidance awaits further data on the evolution of wages and prices before shifting to lower rates.

Wednesday's U.S. Q4 GDP estimate and Thursday's core PCE index may fleetingly hold sway over GBP/USD should the data hint that the U.S. inflation remains persistent.

For now, given the extreme reversion of market expectations of cuts back toward the Fed dot-plot, risks are tipped to the upside for GBP/USD as the near-80bp unwind of Fed cut expectations may itself revert providing support for sterling.

