BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling building for another test of key resistance

March 4 (Reuters) - Against a backdrop of interest rate uncertainty, the longer-term direction of sterling remains clouded but from a shorter-term chart perspective the pound is building for a test of key resistance versus the dollar.

On the daily chart GBP/USD based marginally below a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on March 1. Price rebounded from 1.2600 to 1.2653 by the close, setting up a positive start on Monday.

GBP/USD is threatening to overcome the 50-day moving average at 1.2675. A push above the average could bring about a test of the key Ichimoku cloud top resistance, today at 1.2698. The cloud top survived three daily tests in late February and has contained sterling, on a closing basis, since Feb. 1.

Should the cloud top give way, the 1.2772 high from Feb. 2 provides a target with the Dec. 28 1.2825 high the level behind.

Weekly action has also been contained by a cloud top and the level is currently at 1.2705, just above the daily cloud top.

There are below-market weekly cloud twists on the horizon, but for now sterling is looking to upside breakouts.

GBP/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/49YweD4

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

