News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling building for another test of key resistance

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 04, 2024 — 05:44 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Against a backdrop of interest rate uncertainty, the longer-term direction of sterling remains clouded but from a shorter-term chart perspective the pound is building for a test of key resistance versus the dollar.

On the daily chart GBP/USD based marginally below a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on March 1. Price rebounded from 1.2600 to 1.2653 by the close, setting up a positive start on Monday.

GBP/USD is threatening to overcome the 50-day moving average at 1.2675. A push above the average could bring about a test of the key Ichimoku cloud top resistance, today at 1.2698. The cloud top survived three daily tests in late February and has contained sterling, on a closing basis, since Feb. 1.

Should the cloud top give way, the 1.2772 high from Feb. 2 provides a target with the Dec. 28 1.2825 high the level behind.

Weekly action has also been contained by a cloud top and the level is currently at 1.2705, just above the daily cloud top.

There are below-market weekly cloud twists on the horizon, but for now sterling is looking to upside breakouts.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/49YweD4

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.