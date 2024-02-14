BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling building for a deeper drop

Feb 14 (Reuters) - A tale of two inflation pictures - hot U.S. CPI followed by softer-than-expected UK prices, with the result being a fall in GBP/USD from 1.2691 to 1.2536 and potential for a deeper drop.

The pricing for a cut in U.S. rates has changed significantly since December, as strong U.S. data and sticky inflation pushes the first cut out from March to June and conceivably the "higher for longer" theme could extend beyond the second quarter.

UK January CPI stood at 4.0%, unchanged from December and below the Reuters poll consensus of 4.2%. The latest inflation print could ease the pressure on the Bank of England to keep rates on hold.

Technically, GBP/USD failed at its daily Ichimoku cloud top, 1.2691 (Tuesday high). The pullback took the price back below the 200-day moving average to challenge the 50-week moving average at 1.2528. The 50-week average held last week's fall at 1.2518 and is now the key trigger point. A break below the line could open a deeper drop to levels around 1.2432, a 50% Fibonacci retracement off the 1.2039-1.2825 Oct. 4-Dec. 28 climb.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4bNL1m2

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.