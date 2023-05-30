BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling breaks above the cloud as US debt overhang dissipates

GBP/USD held near session highs in NorAm trading as sterling bulls unwound dollar haven longs after the U.S. debt ceiling deal, while dipping longer-term Treasury yields also helped cable, which should remain near trend highs as long as futures foresee rates sliding faster in the U.S. than the UK next year.

The recent rise in front-end U.S. yields on the back of hawkish comments by Fed members has yet to erase expectations of policy divergence in 2024, which is key to keeping sterling's bid intact.

Despite this support from monetary policy 0#SON3:0#SRA:, there are risks for GBP/USD bulls. Most prevalent is the risk the BoE shifts to a less hawkish rate path, given recent dour UK economic data, even as inflation remains well above target.

On the USD side of the ledger, persistent U.S. inflation and a further dialing back of U.S. rate cut expectations IRPR would exert downward pressure on GBP/USD. A break below 1.2242's 50% Fib of 1.1805-1.2679 would open the way for a retrace of sterling gains off March's 1.1805 low.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3N23jp3

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.