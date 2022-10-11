BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bounces by 1.10 on BoE props, but remains at risk

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Tuesday, pausing its recent slide after the BoE added more support to the gilts market , but the day's low of 1.0999 may not hold as the UK's combination of inflation and rate-hike vulnerability will challenge even the most astute policymakers.

Sterling rebounded to a 0.65% gain after BoE aid pulled most gilts yields lower, signaling less financial distress, though 30-year gilts yields were still up 8bp.

The BoE is priced to hike rates an additional 360bp or so by May for a 5.8% peak, kicked off by very aggressive 100bp hikes in November and December.

It's also scheduled to end its bond-buying on Friday and begin selling its QE holdings on Oct. 31, which could result in further financial market disruptions and sterling losses.

Some are hoping the British government's Oct. 31 budget plans will reduce fiscal concerns that helped trigger the breakdown in gilts and sterling's drop to record lows. Before then, staying above 1.1000 may depend on the BoE extending its market supports and U.S. economic data dimming dollar demand.

