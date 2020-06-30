BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bounce is an opportunity in the downtrend

Sterling's strong 0.8% rebound from a 1.2258 low on Tuesday, reached after the worst UK GDP result in 40 years [nL8N2E714Z], provides an opportunity as it was caused by month-end rebalancing, rather than a sea change in sentiment.

The situation in the UK offerslittle basis for a sustained GBP recovery. The coronavirus has not been fully contained in England, as the renewed lockdown of the city of Leicester illustrates, while other parts of the country unwind restrictions . PM Johnson's policy to "build, build, build" raises fears that speedy infrastructure spending decisions may not provide long-term value . Brexit talks continue, but the EU and UK government are fundamentally at odds, with the EU's Barnier calling British financial market proposals 'unacceptable' , as both sides prepare for a hard Brexit.

Sterling is trading 0.2% lower in Asia, reversing off pivotal resistance at 1.2403/05, which is the 10-day moving average that capped during the June decline, and the top of a downward trend channel drawn from the 1.2812 June high. Shorts in the current 1.2385 area with a stop above 1.2420 would provide solid risk-reward, looking initially for another test of 1.2249, 76.4% of the May-June rise, which has been a base this week.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

