BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling boosted after Brexit deal, eyes late-Feb high by 1.2147

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rallied on Tuesday, hitting a session high of 1.2131in early U.S. trade ason continued optimism about the Britain's trade agreement with the European Union, but sterling may be capped by late-February highs at 1.2147 as hawkish Fed rate expectations trump views on the BoE and UK inflation uncertainties.

Though the resolution of outstanding Brexit issues removes a significant UK trade and political headwind, markets remain keenly focused on relative rates and inflation.

Recent CPI data showed a slight dip in UK inflation dip, but it remains above 10%.

That might normally fuel expectations that the BoE to lead the rate-rising charge, lifting sterling. IRPR on Eikon indicates the BoE is likely to hike 50bp on March 16, with odds of a 75bp hike near 40%.

However, recent MPC votes have not been unanimously hawkish, despite the UK's double-digit inflation.

If UK inflation, to be released on March 22, moves lower still, there is risk doves among the MPC will argue recent hikes need more time to transmit to lower inflation, which will likely sap GBP/USD of it Brexit-related vigor.

