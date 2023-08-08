News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling below 55-DMA eyes trend lows amid lower global rate view

August 08, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

GBP/USD has violated its 55-DMA at 1.2714 on the way to session lows by 1.2685 in early NorAm. Now, with lower UK rate expectations and narrowing U.S.-UK rate spreads exerting downward pressure on the pound, the 55-DMA should transition to resistance.

As stands, GBP/USD remains capped by its falling 10-DMA at 1.2786 as sterling traders continue to lighten longs, since June 19's UK price data, core and headline, came in below forecast shifting UK rate expectations lower 03SON3: as UK inflation descends toward the BoE's 2% target.

With Fed and BoE meetings slated for the end of September, GBP/USD is likely to remain anchored near current levels, rising and falling slightly on data and central banker comments.

Given light summer liquidity and the long delay until the next round of central bank meetings, the effects of U.S. price data on August 10 and UK CPI on August 16 on GBP/USD are likely to be fleeting, unless the data surprises. An upside inflation surprise is likely to be more disruptive as positioning appears reconciled to lower inflation into YE 2023.

While below the 55-DMA, sterling bears will target daily cloud top support at 1.2653 and the August 3 low at 1.2620.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

