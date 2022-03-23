BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling below 1.32; accommodative Sunak no cure for inflation

March 23 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell below 1.32 on Wednesday, coming under pressure following dour comments by finance minister Rishi Sunak the dilemma facing UK policy in fostering growth during a time of elevated prices, which could fuel a drive to lower levels.

Recent less-hawkish tones from the March 17 MPC meeting, where votes to hike rates 50bps were replaced by a single dissent to hold rates still weigh on GBP/USD, while the Fed has taken the opposite position of ramping up higher and faster rate hikes in an attempt to control U.S. inflation, currently at 7.9%, well above the Fed 2% target.

Diverging Fed-BoE rate expectations will likely put further pressure on GBP/USD, putting the March 15 2022 low at 1.3000 in sharper focus.

Until recently, the Fed and BoE were on parallel rate paths, with year-end 2022 rates virtually identical. As they shift in opposite directions, December 2022 Eurodollar (FI) contracts 0#ED: have risen to 2.52%, in contrast, owing to the less-hawkish BoE stance, UK 3-month Dec Sonia futures now indicate a rate of 2.05% 0#SON3:.

With Sunak's policies tilted to accommodation versus inflation-fighting, U.S.-UK rate paths may diverge further, opening the way for a test of early November 2020 lows by 1.2845.

