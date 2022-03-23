BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling below 1.32; accommodative Sunak no cure for inflation

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

GBP/USD fell below 1.32 on Wednesday, coming under pressure following dour comments by finance minister Rishi Sunak the dilemma facing UK policy in fostering growth during a time of elevated prices, which could fuel a drive to lower levels.

March 23 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell below 1.32 on Wednesday, coming under pressure following dour comments by finance minister Rishi Sunak the dilemma facing UK policy in fostering growth during a time of elevated prices, which could fuel a drive to lower levels.

Recent less-hawkish tones from the March 17 MPC meeting, where votes to hike rates 50bps were replaced by a single dissent to hold rates still weigh on GBP/USD, while the Fed has taken the opposite position of ramping up higher and faster rate hikes in an attempt to control U.S. inflation, currently at 7.9%, well above the Fed 2% target.

Diverging Fed-BoE rate expectations will likely put further pressure on GBP/USD, putting the March 15 2022 low at 1.3000 in sharper focus.

Until recently, the Fed and BoE were on parallel rate paths, with year-end 2022 rates virtually identical. As they shift in opposite directions, December 2022 Eurodollar (FI) contracts 0#ED: have risen to 2.52%, in contrast, owing to the less-hawkish BoE stance, UK 3-month Dec Sonia futures now indicate a rate of 2.05% 0#SON3:.

With Sunak's policies tilted to accommodation versus inflation-fighting, U.S.-UK rate paths may diverge further, opening the way for a test of early November 2020 lows by 1.2845.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/36FqGSG

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More