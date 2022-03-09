US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling an opportunity, as positive factors fade

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sterling bounced with risk appetite on Wednesday, but this could represent an opportunity with favourable risk-reward for bears, rather than the start of a major recovery. There were three major factors behind the pound's recovery, which are all potentially transient.

March 10 (Reuters) - Sterling bounced with risk appetite on Wednesday, but this could represent an opportunity with favourable risk-reward for bears, rather than the start of a major recovery. There were three major factors behind the pound's recovery, which are all potentially transient.

Oil slumped, with Brent futures closing 12% lower at $112.50 a barrel after touching $105.60. The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the U.S said they favour an OPEC+ production increase, causing the slide. The comments were clarified after the U.S. close, with the energy minister stating the UAE is committed to the OPEC+ supply pact .

There was modest optimism ahead of Thursday's Russia-Ukraine talks , but after the close Russian TV showed negotiator Leonid Slutsky, saying the Russia delegation at the peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything .

The third factor was profit-taking on long U.S. dollar positions, especially in the euro, which closed up 1.7%, dragging the pound higher. Morgan Stanley's FX positioning tracker showed modest net longs in sterling on March 7, so positioning is not currently a major factor for the pound.

Technically daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages fall, which suggests the downtrend remains strong. The move targets a test of 1.2831, 50% of the 2020-2021 climb, while a close above this week's 1.3267 high and the 1.3270 10-DMA would end the downside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp 2 Mar 10https://tmsnrt.rs/3hXRakR

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular