BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling an opportunity, as positive factors fade

March 10 (Reuters) - Sterling bounced with risk appetite on Wednesday, but this could represent an opportunity with favourable risk-reward for bears, rather than the start of a major recovery. There were three major factors behind the pound's recovery, which are all potentially transient.

Oil slumped, with Brent futures closing 12% lower at $112.50 a barrel after touching $105.60. The United Arab Emirates ambassador to the U.S said they favour an OPEC+ production increase, causing the slide. The comments were clarified after the U.S. close, with the energy minister stating the UAE is committed to the OPEC+ supply pact .

There was modest optimism ahead of Thursday's Russia-Ukraine talks , but after the close Russian TV showed negotiator Leonid Slutsky, saying the Russia delegation at the peace talks with Ukraine will not concede anything .

The third factor was profit-taking on long U.S. dollar positions, especially in the euro, which closed up 1.7%, dragging the pound higher. Morgan Stanley's FX positioning tracker showed modest net longs in sterling on March 7, so positioning is not currently a major factor for the pound.

Technically daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages fall, which suggests the downtrend remains strong. The move targets a test of 1.2831, 50% of the 2020-2021 climb, while a close above this week's 1.3267 high and the 1.3270 10-DMA would end the downside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

