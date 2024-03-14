BUZZ-COMMENT-Steel deal events to test USD/JPY mettle

March 14 (Reuters) - While U.S. and Japanese monetary policy will be the key influence over USD/JPY through year-end, the pair might also be impacted by events relating to Nippon Steel's proposed $14.9 billion purchase of U.S. Steel.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to express concerns over the deal agreed last December, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, with the issue having the potential to overshadow an April 10 summit between Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Donald Trump, Biden's rival in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, last month pledged to block the acquisition if he retakes the White House.

Japan is the biggest foreign investor in the United States, so USD/JPY sentiment could be influenced if the Nippon-U.S. Steel deal collapses.

U.S. Steel shares closed 12.8% lower at $40.86 on Wednesday, well below Nippon's offer of $55 per share.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

