BUZZ-COMMENT-Stealthy yuan weakening complements China's policy push

April 20 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan has risen for the seventh straight day against the dollar, but Beijing is unlikely to be concerned as it stealthily weakens versus its peers. While the benchmark lending rate was untouched again on Tuesday, tightening liquidity could dampen economic growth. A relatively cheaper currency may help mitigate that.

USD/CNH dipped below the psychological 6.5000 threshold early Tuesday as dollar weakness emanated from Europe. The 100-day moving average at 6.4991 now caps the pair. If it closes below its Ichimoku cloud support at 6.4819, the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.4644 will attract more selling.

China's benchmark lending rates were kept unchanged for a 12th month, as widely expected, but policy is already being tightened in less obvious ways. As securities regulators scrutinize foreign equity inflows , efforts to trim credit availability to pare financial market risks will continue. That may induce blood-letting in stocks, which could sap yuan bulls.

Indeed, the Thomson Reuters/HKEx trade-weighted renminbi index reveals the yuan was in fact slightly down versus its peers early this week, falling to 96.16 from Friday's close of 96.28; it's currently at 96.26.

The yuan's outlook is dimming amid ratcheting geopolitical tensions . The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said external factors for yuan appreciation are weakening, in a departure from typical assurances of yuan stability.

