BUZZ-COMMENT-Steady BOJ policy stance would fuel USD/JPY gains

March 10 (Reuters) - Expectations of a more hawkish Bank of Japan policy stance have taken a back-seat after recent comments from top central bank officials.If there is no change to the target range for JGB yields at the March 18-19 meeting, it could fuel further USD/JPY gains, especially if U.S. yields head higher.

Markets had begun to expect a possible tweak to JGB trading bands, currently seen as 20 basis points each side of zero for ten-year Japanese government bond yields. The market saw leeway for this range to be widened given yield rises to 0.181% at end-February and around 0.131% currently.

However BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya both emphasized the need for the yield curve to remain "stably low" in Friday-Monday comments. Kuroda even brushed aside the chance of widening current trading bands , . Amamiya seemed a bit more flexible, adding that yields should be allowed to move more - but not too much , , .

If the BOJ does not tweak policy this month, this will probably provide more reasons to buy USD/JPY, especially with both BOJ officials unperturbed by the recent USD/JPY rise. With the yield on ten-year JGBs capped at 0.2% and if ten-year Treasury yields rise beyond the 1.626% March 5 high, the Japan-U.S. interest rate differential could trade above the 150.6 bps also recorded on March 5. Earlier comment .

