US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Steady BOJ policy stance would fuel USD/JPY gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Expectations of a more hawkish Bank of Japan policy stance have taken a back-seat after recent comments from top central bank officials.

March 10 (Reuters) - Expectations of a more hawkish Bank of Japan policy stance have taken a back-seat after recent comments from top central bank officials.If there is no change to the target range for JGB yields at the March 18-19 meeting, it could fuel further USD/JPY gains, especially if U.S. yields head higher.

Markets had begun to expect a possible tweak to JGB trading bands, currently seen as 20 basis points each side of zero for ten-year Japanese government bond yields. The market saw leeway for this range to be widened given yield rises to 0.181% at end-February and around 0.131% currently.

However BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya both emphasized the need for the yield curve to remain "stably low" in Friday-Monday comments. Kuroda even brushed aside the chance of widening current trading bands , . Amamiya seemed a bit more flexible, adding that yields should be allowed to move more - but not too much , , .

If the BOJ does not tweak policy this month, this will probably provide more reasons to buy USD/JPY, especially with both BOJ officials unperturbed by the recent USD/JPY rise. With the yield on ten-year JGBs capped at 0.2% and if ten-year Treasury yields rise beyond the 1.626% March 5 high, the Japan-U.S. interest rate differential could trade above the 150.6 bps also recorded on March 5. Earlier comment .

For more click on FXBUZ

Interest rate differential between JGB and US Treasury 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3l99xnK

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3bvhgJq

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More