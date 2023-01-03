BUZZ-COMMENT-Start as you mean to go on? FX frenetic as 2023 begins

Jan 3 (Reuters) - This year could be another lively one for foreign exchange rates, if the frenetic start to 2023 is any guide.

The USD index jumped to a two-week high of 104.77 on Tuesday, aided by GBP/USD tumbling to a six-week low of 1.1900, hours after USD/JPY slumped to 129.51, its lowest level since June.

Cable's drop to 1.1900 was influenced by mooted fix-related selling of the pound, which helped trigger stop-loss sell orders below 1.2000.

EUR/USD also slid on Tuesday, to a three-week low circa 1.0535, with USD/JPY topping out just shy of 131 after pushing its recovery envelope from 129.51. AUD/USD has also had a volatile start to the year, with bids around 0.6700 basing the pair's fall from a three-week high of 0.6834.

Last year's FX highlights included GBP/USD falling to a historic low of 1.0327, USD/JPY scaling a 32-year peak near 152 (before Bank of Japan FX intervention helped turn the tide) and EUR/USD trading sub-1.00 for the first time in 20 years.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

