BUZZ-COMMENT-Standout FX option strike expiries this week

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes, and there are some large ones worth noting for the week ahead.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes are on Monday at 1.0895-1.0900 on 1.8 billion euros, 1.0950 on 1.3 billion euros, 1.1000 on 1.3 billion euros and 1.1050 on a massive 3 billion euros. Tuesday at 1.0920-25 on 1.5 billion euros and 1.0975-85 on 2 billion euros. Wednesday between 1.1065-75 on 2.5 billion euros, with another 2 billion euros between 1.1065-75 on Thursday.

The largest GBP/USD strikes are Monday at 1.2710 on 437 million pounds, Wednesday at 1.2795 on 502 million and 1.2965 on 732 million pounds, while Thursday has a 1.2820 strike expiry on 540 million pounds.

Notable AUD/USD strikes are to the topside on Tuesday at 0.6840-45 on A$2.1 billion. NZD/USD strike expiries are on Monday at 0.6175 and 0.6195 on around NZ$600 million each and 0.6340 on NZ$1 billion. Thursday has NZ$760 million at 0.6200-05.

Stand out USD/CAD strike expiries are Wednesday at 1.3235-40 on $2.2 billion and 1.3375-80 on $1.2 billion. Thursday at 1.3380-90 on $1.1 billion and Friday at 1.3195-1.3200 on $1.3 billion and 1.3335 on $1.9 billion.

Larger USD/JPY strike expiries so far this week on Monday at 145.00 on $730 million, Wednesday at 145.75 on $820 million, Thursday at 144.00-05 on $1.1 billion and 145.00 on $1.5 billion and on Friday at 146.00 on $1 billion.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

