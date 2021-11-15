BUZZ-COMMENT-Standout FX option strike expiries for the week ahead

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The hedging of FX option strikes can influence FX price action if nearby, and more so when the strikes are large and soon to expire, so it's worth being armed with this information in advance.

Only modestly sized strikes expire on Monday, with A$1-billion 1.0400 strike AUD/NZD being the biggest.

Standout EUR/USD strikes this week are on Wednesday between 1.1495-1.1505 on 2.3 billion euros. Thursday has 860 million euros between 1.1450-60, and 500 million euros at 1.1500. Friday has 550 million euros at 1.1445-50 and 1 billion euros at 1.1495-1.1500. The biggest USD/CHF strikes are Thursday at 0.9120-25 on $573 million and Friday between 0.9110-25 on $1.3 billion.

For GBP/USD - Tuesday has 353 million pounds at 1.3400 and 407 million pounds at 1.35. Thursday has 790 million pounds at 1.3400, 507 million pounds at 1.3500 and 604 million pounds at 1.3550. EUR/GBP has 460 million euros at 0.8520 on Tuesday. Wednesday has 689 million euros at 0.8445 and Thursday has 800 million euros at 0.8400 and 759 million euros at 0.8450-60. Friday has 857 million euros at 0.8515-25 and 887 million euros at 0.8600.

AUD/USD has A$606 million at 0.7300 on Tuesday and A$646 million at 0.7300 on Wednesday. There are also A$524 million at 0.7450 on Wednesday. Thursday has A$735 million 0.7250-65, A$486 million 0.7405-10, A$433 million 0.7385 and A$1 billion between 0.7430-45.

The biggest USD/CAD strikes are Wednesday at 1.2545-50 on $705 million. Thursday at 1.2330 on $1.2 billion, 1.2380 on $770 million and 1.2500 on $1.1 billion. Friday has $1.6 billion at 1.2350-55 and $550 million each at 1.2370 and 1.2475.

Standout USD/JPY strikes this week are on Tuesday at 113.40-50 on $1.3 billion and 114.30 on $1.6 billion. On Friday there are $1.3 billion between 113.90-114.00 and $1 billion at 114.20-25.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

