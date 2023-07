BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out G10 FX option strike expiries this week

July 17 (Reuters) - The FX hedging related to soon-to-expire FX option strikes can have a bearing on FX trade flow, so it is handy that DTCC traded option data shows the larger strikes due this week.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD strikes are sparse since spot broke from recent ranges, which could increase volatility without those hedging flows to help contain. EUR/USD has 1.1100-10 strikes on Tuesday in a massive 5 billion euros and at 1.1225 in 470 million euros. Wednesday has 400 million euros at 1.1200 and 910 million euros at 1.1250. Thursday has 1 billion euros at 1.1200, 400 million at 1.1270 and 500 million euros at 1.1300. Friday's biggest strikes are at 1.1150 on 525 million euros, 1.1200-05 on 500 million euros and at 1.1300 on 450 million euros. The biggest USD/CHF option strike expiry is on Wednesday at 0.8550 on $560 million.

GBP/USD has £852 million 1.3010 strikes on Tuesday, £395 million at 1.3195-1.3200 on Wednesday, £640 million between 1.3015-30 on Thursday and on Friday at 1.2970 on £277 million and 131.00 on £250 million. The biggest EUR/GBP strikes expire on Thursday at 0.8575 on 300 million euros, 0.8600 on 404 million euros, 0.8645-50 on 448 million euros and 0.8675 on 853 million euros.

Stand-out AUD/USD strikes expire Tuesday at 0.6800 on A$901 million and 0.6850 on A$925 million and on Thursday at 0.6675 on A$1.3 billion and 0.6800-15 on A$1.3 billion. NZD/USD has NZ$400 million at 0.6400 on Tuesday and NZ$785 million at 0.6310 on Thursday. AUD/NZD has A$603 million at 1.0800 Tuesday, A$805 million at 1.0850 on Thursday and A$1 billion at 1.0900 Friday.

Little in USD/JPY beside $541 million at 138.00 Wednesday, a massive $4.2 billion at 140.00-10 Thursday and $691 million at 137.00 and $600 million at 138.60 on Friday.

USD/CAD has $450 million at 1.3240 Tuesday, $634 million at 1.3350 on Wednesday, $680 million at 1.3105 on Thursday, while Friday has $1 billion at 1.3145-55 and $634 million at 1.3300.

EUR/USD FX option strike expiries this week

USD/CAD FX option strikes expiring this week

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

