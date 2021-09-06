US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out G10 FX option expiries for the week ahead

The cash hedging associated with large FX option strikes can intensify as they draw close to expiry, which has the potential to attract the FX rate and add support/resistance around the strike.

Nothing too large in EUR/USD until after Thursday's ECB policy announcement, where there are 1-billion euros at 1.1750, and similar amounts between 1.1800-10, 1.1870-80, and 1.1895-1.1910. Friday's 10-am New York cut expiry has almost 1-billion euros at 1.1850, and 1.2-billion between 1.1875 and 1.1900.

Thursday sees the biggest collection of USD/CHF strikes, with $340-million at 0.9100, and £522-million between 0.9140-60. GBP/USD has £500-million at 1.3900-05 Monday , £358-million at 1.3800 Tuesday, £350-million at 1.3815, and £253-million at 1.3885 Wednesday, and £606-million at 1.3820, and $473-million between 1.3885-1.3900 Thursday. EUR/GBPs biggest strike is Monday at 0.8590 on 695-million euros.

AUD/USD's biggest strike expiries are Tuesday at 0.7410-15 on A$661-million, Wednesday at 0.7425 on A$743-million, Thursday at 0.7375 on A$810-million, and Friday at 0.7400 on A$568-million, and 0.7470-75 on A$900-million.

USD/JPY has $1.1-billion between 110.00-20 Tuesday, $500-million 110.00 Wednesday, while Thursday has $1.6-billion between 109.50-65, $800-million 110.20-25, and $1-billion 110.40-50. Friday has $1.2-billion between 110.10-25.

Biggest strike expiries in USD/CAD are on Tuesday at 1.2540 on $840-million, Wednesday between 1.2560-75 on $670-million, and Friday between 1.2510-15 on $756-million.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

