BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out G10 FX option expiries for the week ahead

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The cash hedging associated with large FX option strikes can intensify as they draw close to expiry, which has the potential to attract the FX rate and add support/resistance around the strike.

Nothing too large in EUR/USD until after Thursday's ECB policy announcement, where there are 1-billion euros at 1.1750, and similar amounts between 1.1800-10, 1.1870-80, and 1.1895-1.1910. Friday's 10-am New York cut expiry has almost 1-billion euros at 1.1850, and 1.2-billion between 1.1875 and 1.1900.

Thursday sees the biggest collection of USD/CHF strikes, with $340-million at 0.9100, and £522-million between 0.9140-60. GBP/USD has £500-million at 1.3900-05 Monday , £358-million at 1.3800 Tuesday, £350-million at 1.3815, and £253-million at 1.3885 Wednesday, and £606-million at 1.3820, and $473-million between 1.3885-1.3900 Thursday. EUR/GBPs biggest strike is Monday at 0.8590 on 695-million euros.

AUD/USD's biggest strike expiries are Tuesday at 0.7410-15 on A$661-million, Wednesday at 0.7425 on A$743-million, Thursday at 0.7375 on A$810-million, and Friday at 0.7400 on A$568-million, and 0.7470-75 on A$900-million.

USD/JPY has $1.1-billion between 110.00-20 Tuesday, $500-million 110.00 Wednesday, while Thursday has $1.6-billion between 109.50-65, $800-million 110.20-25, and $1-billion 110.40-50. Friday has $1.2-billion between 110.10-25.

Biggest strike expiries in USD/CAD are on Tuesday at 1.2540 on $840-million, Wednesday between 1.2560-75 on $670-million, and Friday between 1.2510-15 on $756-million.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

