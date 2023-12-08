News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out FX option strikes expiring in the week ahead

December 08, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes, and there are some large ones worth noting for the week ahead.

Stand-out EUR/USD strikes are on Monday between 1.0720-30 on 1.8-billion euros and between 1.0900-15 on 1.1-billion euros. Wednesday has 1.5-billion euros between 1.0920-30. Thursday contains the biggest strikes - 1.0725 on 1.7-billion euros, 1.0825-35 on 1.5-billion, 1.0865-75 on 2-billion, 1.0880-85 on 1.4-billion and 1.0900 on 2.3-billion euros. Friday has 1.0700-10 on 1-billion euros, 1.0740-50 on 1.2-billion euros, 1.0795-1.0800 on 1-billion, 1.0900 on 1-billion and 1.0950 on 1.7-billion euros.

USD/CHF strikes are on Wednesday at 0.8600 on $818-million and on Friday at 0.8600 on $750-million and 0.8900 on $550-million. GBP/USD strike expiries nearby are on Tuesday at 1.2350 on 400-million pounds, Wednesday at 1.2645-50 on 490-million pounds and Thursday at 1.2465-75 on 710-million pounds. The biggest EUR/GBP strike is on Wednesday at 0.8700 on 808-million euros.

Stand out AUD/USD strike expiries are on Thursday at 0.6515 on A$1.1-billion, 0.6600-15 on A$2.2-billion, 0.6640 on A$ 1-billion and 0.6700 on A$1.9-billion. Thursday is the day for NZD/USD too, with 0.6090 strikes on NZ$771-million, 0.6150 on NZ$552-million, and 0.6190 on NZ$2-billion.

The biggest USD/CAD strike expiries are on Wednesday at 1.3750 on $940-million and on Friday at 1.3500-05 on $1.6-billion.

Not too many USD/JPY strikes expiring at new lower levels. Monday has 144.20-25 on $600-million and 145.00 on $500-million. Wednesday at 145.00 on $817-million and on Friday at 145.00-05 on $1-billion and 146.00 on $1.2-billion.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

