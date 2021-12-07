BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out FX option strike expiries to watch this week

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of foreign exchange option strikes can influence FX prices as their expiry approaches, often containing the exchange rate if nearby, and adding to any support/resistance - so worth being pre-warned of their presence.

Stand-out strikes For Tuesday's 10 a.m. New York cut are in EUR/USD at 1.1360 on 1.1 billion euros, AUD/USD at 0.7100 on A$1.2 billion, USD/CAD at 1.2750-55 on $1.1 billion, and USD/JPY at 114.00 on $863 million.

Nothing stands out for EUR/USD thereafter until Friday, with 652 million euros at 1.1250 and 1.5 billion euros at 1.1375-85. Friday also sees the biggest USD/CHF strike this week at 0.9250 on $400 million, with $380 million 0.9140-45 and $340 million at 0.9340-50.

Stand-out GBP/USD strikes are Thursday on 330 million pounds at 1.3200, with the biggest strikes on Friday at 1.3200 on 600 million pounds and 1.3250 on 567 million pounds. The biggest EUR/GBP strikes are Thursday at 0.8425 on 500 million euros, 0.8475-80 on 388 million and 0.8550-60 on 654 million euros.

The biggest AUD/USD strikes are on Friday at 0.7000 on A$582 million, and 0.7100-05 on A$743 million and in AUD/NZD at 1.0375 on A$400 million and 1.0400 on A$330 million. Friday is also the biggest day for USD/CAD after Tuesday's strikes, with $660 million at 1.2740-45 and $714 million at 1.2850.

USD/JPY has $1 billion between 113.80-114.00 Wednesday. Thursday has 1.3 billion at 112.00, $2.6 billion between 112.90-113.25, $678 million at 113.50 and $1.2-billion at 114.10. Should USD/JPY extend its recovery then beware $2.2 billion at 115.00-10 on Thursday. Friday has $1 billion at 114.25.

Stand out USD/JPY FX option strike expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/31D4I00

GBP/USD option expirieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Iu8UQI

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

