BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out FX option strike expiries this week

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Larger FX option strikes can help contain spot prices and bolster nearby support and resistance levels just prior to the daily 10 a.m. New York cut expiry, so its worth knowing where they reside.

EUR/USD strike expiries today include 728 million euros at 1.0500 and 1 billion euros at 1.0570-75. Tuesday has 786 mln euros at 1.0550, Wednesday 1 bln euros at 1.0600 and Friday 1.3 bln euros at 1.0600. USD/CHF has $1.3 bln at 0.9400-10 today and Wednesday $700 mln at 0.9320-25 and $420 mln at 0.9425.

While nothing stands out in GBP/USD this week, EUR/GBP has 1.7 bln euros at 0.8500 today, 450 mln at 0.8550 on Tuesday and 700 mln at 0.8520 on Wednesday.

USD/JPY has $980 mln at 134.00 and $362 mln at 135.45 today and $920 mln at 134.00 on Wednesday. On Friday there is $500 mln at 134.00, $511 mln at 135.00 and $622 mln at 136.00.

AUD/USD strikes on Tuesday are A$600 mln at 0.6800, A$326 mln at 0.6820, A$770 mln at 0.6875-80 and A$940 mln at 0.6900. Thursday sees A$525 mln at 0.6700, A$782 mln at 0.6800 and A$416 mln at 0.6850. Friday has A$427 mln at 0.6800. The largest NZD/USD strikes expire on Tuesday at 0.6370 (NZ$527 mln) and Wednesday at 0.6450 (NZ$810 mln)

USD/CAD strike expiries are C$1.3-bln at 1.3380 on Tuesday, C$1.3 bln at 132.00 on Wednesday along with C$570 mln at 1.3300, C$2.2 bln at 1.3540 and C$1.3 bln at 1.3600. On Thursday there is C$829 mln at 1.3250, C$900 mln at 1.3490-1.3500 and C$500 mln at 1.3550. Friday sees C$1.1 bln at 1.3500.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

