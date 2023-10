BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out FX option strike expiries next week

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance and potentially draw and contain spot near the strikes - and there are plenty today and for the week ahead.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes on Monday are 1.0500 on €1-billion, 1.0540-50 €1.7-billion and 1.0650 €800-million. Tuesday at 1.0500 on €1-billion and at 1.0525 and 1.0500 on €800-million each. Wednesday at 1.0500 €2-billion and 1.0600 €1-billion. Thursday at 1.0450 on €800-million and Friday at 1.0640-50 on €1.2-billion.

USD/CHF Tuesday 0.9055 $450-million, Wednesday 0.8945 $600-million. Thursday has $400-million each at 0.9150 and 0.9175 and on Friday at 0.9000-10 on $750-million.

Stand out GBP/USD strike expiries are on Tuesday at 1.2040 £932-million, 1.2400 £1-billion and 1.2440 £700-million. Thursday has a 1.2060 strike for £680-million and a massive £2.5-billion between 1.2200-15.

The biggest EUR/GBP strikes are on Monday but outside recent ranges at 0.8475 €800-million and 0.8800 €800-million. Thursday has 0.8600-15 €930-million. EUR/SEK has €885-million at 11.72 on Wednesday.

The largest AUD/USD strikes nearby are on Monday at 0.6400 A$1-billion, Wednesday at 0.6190 and 0.6440 on A$1.5-billion each and on Thursday at 0.6465 on A$1.1-billion. NZD/USD strikes are Monday 0.6000 NZ$300-million, Tuesday 0.6000 NZ$400-million, Wednesday 0.5910-15 NZ$550-million and Thursday at 0.5920-25 NZ$600-million. AUD/NZD Wednesday at 1.0705 on A$400-million and EUR/AUD on Thursday at 1.6300 €514-million and 1.6600 €467-million.

The biggest USD/JPY strikes so far are on Monday at 148.00 $700-million, Tuesday 148.00 $1.2-billion and 150.00 $700-million, Thursday at 150.50 $775-million and Friday at 149.00-05 $700-million. AUD/JPY on Thursday at 94.50 A$300-million. USD/CAD has $1.7-billion on Friday at 1.3600.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

