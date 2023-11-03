BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand-out FX option strike expiries for the week ahead

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The cash hedging of soon-to-expire FX option strikes can often influence FX price action by adding to any nearby support/resistance points while potentially drawing and containing spot near the strikes - and there are plenty today and for the week ahead.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes on Monday are at 1.0550 and 1.0600 with 1-billion euros at each strike. Tuesday at 1.0650 for 2-billion euros. Wednesday at 1.0575-80 for 1.2-billion euros, 1.0600 for 1.2-billion, 1.0650 for 1-billion, 1.0700 for 1.1-billion and 1.0720-30 for 1.1-billion euros. Thursday has 1-billion at 1.0580, 1.1-billion at 1.0600-10 and 900-million euros 1.0620-25.

There's $2-billion USD/CHF 0.9100 strikes expiring on Wednesday and $1.3-billion between 0.9010-25 on Thursday. The largest EUR/CHF strikes expire Friday at 0.9600 for 415-million euros and 0.9625 for 450-million euros.

The largest GBP/USD strikes are on Monday at 1.2280 for £532-million. Tuesday at 1.2100 for £367-million, 1.2170 for £480-million, 1.2225 for £300-million and 1.2300 for £300-million. Wednesday at 1.2250 for £333-million and on Friday at 1.2195 for £740-million. EUR/GBP strike expiries are on Thursday at 0.8745 for eur 616-million.

Nearby AUD/USD strike expiries are on Wednesday at 0.6390 for A$1-billion and 0.6525 for A$1.1-billion.

USD/JPY strike expiries are on Monday at 150.00 for $1.1-billion, 150.50 for $1-billion and 152.00 for $1.8-billion. Wednesday at 149.50-60 for $1.4-billion, 150.00 for $1.3-billion and 151.00 for $1.6-billion. Thursday at 150.00 for $2.7-billion and Friday at 150.00 for $2-billion.

Current strikes can grow and new ones added over coming sessions so keep an eye out for our daily FX option expiry updates on FXBUZ at the London open.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD option strike expiries Nov 6-10 https://tmsnrt.rs/45XGF7t

USD/JPY FX option strikes expiring Nov 6-10 https://tmsnrt.rs/3s8jBW4

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

