BUZZ-COMMENT-Stand out FX option strike expiries for the week ahead

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Despite a fairly light calendar due to this week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, there are still some big FX strikes - the hedging of which can impact FX price action if nearby.

Stand out EUR/USD strikes are Monday at 1.1300-1.1305 on 1 billion euros, while Tuesday has 737 million euros at 1.1220, 712 million 1.1300, and 904 million euros between 1.1340 and 1.1355. Wednesday has 750 million euros at 1.1195-1.1200, 836 million at 1.1300, 600 million at 1.1330 and 1.8 billion at 1.1400. Without a big short squeeze, a well touted 4.2 billion at 1.1500 won't factor.

The biggest GBP/USD strikes are Monday at 1.3360-1.3370 on 810 million pounds, 1.3395 on 725 million pounds, and 1.3500 on 353 million pounds. Tuesday has 295 million pounds at 1.3550 and 294 million pounds at 1.3600. Thursday's 663 milion pound expiry at 1.3700 looks too far away to matter. The biggest EUR/GBP strike this week is Monday at 0.8360 on 507 million euros.

AUD/USD has A$351 million at 0.7275 and A$495 million at 0.7325 on Tuesday, and A$850 million at 0.7270-0.7275 on Wednesday. NZD/USD has NZ$365 million at 0.6955 and NZ$386 million at 0.7015-0.7025 on Monday, NZ$302 million at 0.7150 on Tuesday, and NZ$342 million at 0.6985 on Wednesday. USD/CAD has $500 million at 1.2650 and $1 billion at 1.2685 on Monday. Wednesday has $1.3 billion at 1.2475-1.2480 and $1.3 billion between 1.2580 and 1.2605

Stand out USD/JPY strike expiries are on Tuesday at 114.20 on $780 million, on Wednesday at 113.50 on $1 billion, at 113.70 on $500-million, between 113.95 and 114.05 on $1.5 billion, between 115.00 and 115.10 on $1.2 billion, and between 115.50 and 115.60 on $1 billion. Thursday has $905 million at 114.25 and $608 million at 115.00.

There are also 1.1 billion euros in EUR/NOK on Wednesday at 9.9000.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

