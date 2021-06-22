BUZZ-COMMENT-Stalled USD opens the door to reflation trade

June 23 (Reuters) - The FOMC surprised on June 16, as did the hawkish dot plots . The Federal Reserve subsequently persuaded markets that it has the tools to keep inflation under control. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank will encourage a "broad and inclusive" jobs recovery and not raise interest rates too quickly just based on inflation fears .

The USD trades as a safe haven in times of strong general market volatility, which breaks down during periods of relative calm. As long as U.S. Treasury markets have faith in the Fed's ability to control inflation, a return to the April-May reflation trade is a real possibility. UST yields consolidated, stocks remained constructive in this period, while the USD slid 4%.

The 2.5% USD bounce off the May low suggests that heavily oversold conditions have eased.

The Northern Hemisphere summer could be ideal for the return of the reflation trade, as the global economy recovers, COVID-19vaccinations gain traction, while investors look for opportunities.

The =USD bounce stalled short of 92.51, 76.4% of the March-May fall post FOMC, leaving this as pivotal resistance for a return of the downtrend. A close below 91.31, 38.2% of the May-June rise, and 91.25 rising 10-DMA would be the trigger for further falls.

