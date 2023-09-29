BUZZ-COMMENT-Stage remains set for further sterling losses

Sept. 29 (Reuters) - The dollar might be relaxing its grip on the market heading into month-end and sterling finding its feet, but the bigger technical picture suggests the pound will continue to struggle.

A combination of a softer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields Friday plus an upward revision to UK growth numbers has helped with sterling's recovery from a 1.2111 27-week low versus the dollar.

Sterling looks to be entering a short-term technical adjustment having fallen from 1.3144, July high. Profit taking from levels around a 76.4% Fibonacci level, 1.2121 off the 1.1805-1.3144 March-July climb set the recovery this week.

However, September has not been kind to the pound and this week's 1.18% rebound must be taken in the context of a near 4.0% decline on the month.

The GBP/USD bear run, in place since July 13, targets another Fibonacci level. The 38.2% retracement of the 1.0327-1.3144 September 2022 to July 2023 climb comes in at 1.2068. Another potential bear trigger is provided by the 1.1805 low from March.

If sterling is to dig itself out of this hole a break above this month's 1.2711 high is needed.

GBP/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/467OYhT

GBP/USD monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/46smJu5

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

