BUZZ-COMMENT-Spreads, commodities keep EUR/USD bulls on track

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Yield spreads and oil prices may bring 1.11 into focus for EUR/USD, which hit a five-month high just shy of 1.05 Monday with help from big gains in EUR/CNH.

Recent trends for yield spreads underpin EUR/USD. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR tightened again Monday to trade at their tightest since November 16. Italian-German 10-year spreads IT10DE10=RR have also been trending tighter since early October (euro-positive) and give no indication the trend will abate.

Oil prices have fallen sharply since early November, helping boost EUR/USD, with Brent futures LCOc1 at their lowest since January 2022. The oil price drop is likely to ease inflation expectations and increase economic growth expectations.

Softer U.S. interest rates also contribute to EUR/USD buoyancy. Despite hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric Eurodollar futures EDH3 remain well above November's low and price action suggests further gains are likely as investors price in a lower terminal Fed rate.

Should the current trends for spreads, oil and U.S. rates persist EUR/USD is likely to vault 1.0500. Longs will then target 1.0774/87 where the May and June highs sit. A break of that impediment brings 1.1075/1.1100 into focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OLGUMe

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3XF0PAw

itdehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F7nKgh

brenthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3UeqYmJ

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.