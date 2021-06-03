BUZZ-COMMENT-Spending fuels gambling. That's why EUR/USD will rise

June 3 (Reuters) - Trillions of dollars spent to mitigate economic damage during the pandemic have supported gambling across financial markets. In the currency space, EUR/USD longs have been traders' big gamble for more than a year, and because the impact of stimulus isn't priced into markets, this pair can derive more support from the mood to gamble.

Last year bets on EUR/USD rising reached a record, topping 31 billion before that bet was reduced to just 10 billion earlier this year. During this big reduction, EUR/USD dropped to 1.1704 from 1.2349, within a whisker of the technical definition of a correction.

Since then EUR/USD has jumped again, reaching 1.2266 on May 25, with longs growing by 5 billon dollars, so that it took 20 billion dollars to fuel a 645 pip drop and 5 billion dollars to drive the subsequent 562 pip rebound.

Should longs challenge last year's record -- plausible given the amount of stimulus -- EUR/USD should far surpass this year's high.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

