BUZZ-COMMENT-Spending fuels gambling. That's why EUR/USD will rise

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Trillions of dollars spent to mitigate economic damage during the pandemic have supported gambling across financial markets. In the currency space, EUR/USD longs have been traders' big gamble for more than a year, and because the impact of stimulus isn't priced into markets, this pair can derive more support from the mood to gamble. [nL2N2NL0D5]

June 3 (Reuters) - Trillions of dollars spent to mitigate economic damage during the pandemic have supported gambling across financial markets. In the currency space, EUR/USD longs have been traders' big gamble for more than a year, and because the impact of stimulus isn't priced into markets, this pair can derive more support from the mood to gamble.

Last year bets on EUR/USD rising reached a record, topping 31 billion before that bet was reduced to just 10 billion earlier this year. During this big reduction, EUR/USD dropped to 1.1704 from 1.2349, within a whisker of the technical definition of a correction.

Since then EUR/USD has jumped again, reaching 1.2266 on May 25, with longs growing by 5 billon dollars, so that it took 20 billion dollars to fuel a 645 pip drop and 5 billion dollars to drive the subsequent 562 pip rebound.

Should longs challenge last year's record -- plausible given the amount of stimulus -- EUR/USD should far surpass this year's high.

Realted comments

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSD and betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fK3btD

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters