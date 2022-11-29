BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators pull punches as FX rates feint

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Speculators are fighting shy of taking new positions in major currencies, amid ongoing debate about whether peak U.S. dollar is in the rear view mirror.

IMM speculators reduced gross short and long JPY, GBP, AUD, CHF, CAD and MXN positions in the week ended Nov. 22, according to CFTC data published on Monday.

Exposure to the yen shrank by 5%, with sterling and peso bets cut by 4%. Punts on the CAD and AUD were reduced by 3% and 2% respectively, with franc positions slashed by 15%.

Gross EUR shorts were cut by 8%, lifting the net EUR long position to 123,112 contracts, the highest since February 2021.

The USD index has been volatile since the start of the week. Tuesday's drop from 106.75 to 106.05 on hopes China would ease its strict COVID-19 curbs followed a manic Monday in which it rose from 106.06 to 106.52, tumbled to a two-week low of 105.31 and then soared.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3u7nTtZ

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.