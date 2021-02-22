BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators pays their money and makes their FX choice

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The FX tectonic plates have shifted, and some of the impact on currencies from the shift has been anticipated by speculators but in other cases it has not. This could tee up further volatility influenced by profit-take and stop-loss flows.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators maintained a net short AUD position in the week ended Feb. 16, as their net GBP long position nudged up to an 11-month high.

The contrast in speculative positioning in the risk-sensitive AUD and GBP is somewhat mirrored with the franc and yen, the prime safe-haven currencies (besides the USD). While the net CHF long was cut more than a fifth to its lowest level since July (after a similar-size reduction the week before), the net JPY long rose from a 12-week low.

The AUD and pound hit 35-month and 34-month highs against the USD respectively on Monday, at 0.7908 and 1.4050. The Swiss franc, meanwhile, fell to its lowest level against the euro since June.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

