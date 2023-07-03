News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators most bullish on pound since Brexit vote

July 03, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

July 3 (Reuters) - Speculators hope the pound gets prouder through the third quarter after last month upping their bets on the King's currency to the highest since July 2014 - two years before the Brexit referendum.

Friday's CFTC data showed the IMM net GBP long position grew to 51,994 contracts in the week ended June 27 - which encompassed the Bank of England's aggressive 50 basis point rate rise to 5% - after soaring to 46,608 contracts ahead of the BoE event risk.

Markets currently see an 83% chance of another half-point BoE hike in August, with a 6.25% policy rate almost fully priced for December. 0#BOEWATCH

Some profit-taking on GBP longs helped depress the pound to a two-week low against the dollar and a four-week low against the euro last week; at 1.2591 and 1.1550 respectively, with both lows plumbed after June 27.

The IMM net GBP long position hit 56,412 contracts in July 2014, its highest since December 2007.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

