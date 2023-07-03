BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators most bullish on pound since Brexit vote

July 3 (Reuters) - Speculators hope the pound gets prouder through the third quarter after last month upping their bets on the King's currency to the highest since July 2014 - two years before the Brexit referendum.

Friday's CFTC data showed the IMM net GBP long position grew to 51,994 contracts in the week ended June 27 - which encompassed the Bank of England's aggressive 50 basis point rate rise to 5% - after soaring to 46,608 contracts ahead of the BoE event risk.

Markets currently see an 83% chance of another half-point BoE hike in August, with a 6.25% policy rate almost fully priced for December. 0#BOEWATCH

Some profit-taking on GBP longs helped depress the pound to a two-week low against the dollar and a four-week low against the euro last week; at 1.2591 and 1.1550 respectively, with both lows plumbed after June 27.

The IMM net GBP long position hit 56,412 contracts in July 2014, its highest since December 2007.

