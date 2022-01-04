BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators may warm to pound if BoE offers reliability

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Speculators may look more fondly on sterling if the Bank of England offers reliability in its interest rate decisions this year after wrong-footing investors in November and December.

The BoE's first monetary policy test of 2022 is on Feb. 3, when there is currently an 82% chance of a 25 basis point rate increase from 0.25%, according to the latest Refinitiv estimate based on interest rate futures.

A BoE rate rise to 0.5% next month would give investors greater confidence that subsequent quarter-point hikes currently priced for May and August will be delivered, to the probable benefit of GBP.

Monday's CFTC data showed the net GBP short position held by IMM speculators fell 12% from a 26-month high of 57,686 contracts in the week ended Dec. 28, although gross GBP shorts continued to dwarf gross GBP longs, by 73,812 to 23,093.

IMM speculators have been net GBP short since the BoE sprang the first of two consecutive rate surprises on Nov. 4.

