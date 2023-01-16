BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators may break New Year resolution on pound

Jan 16 (Reuters) - When it comes to GBP positioning, speculators may soon break their New Year's resolution - if they haven't already, given the risk of the pound adding to its recent hefty gains against a weakening dollar.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators raised their net GBP short position to a six-week high of 29,456 contracts in the week ended Jan. 10. This was the third consecutive week in which the net GBP short was increased, following its drop to a nine-month low of 5,603 just before Christmas.

GBP/USD plumbed a six-and-a-half week low of 1.1842 on Jan. 6 - within the latest CFTC data reporting period, but has subsequently jumped to a one-month high of 1.2288. Some GBP short positions will have been ditched during the climb, and more could follow if the 1.2303 Fibo resistance level is vaulted (76.4% of 1.2446-1.1842).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

