News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators just can't get enough of sterling

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

July 17, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - Sterling is currently all the rage among dedicated followers of foreign exchange fashion, less than a year after the disastrously received "autumn collection by Trussonomics" sent it to a historic low.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net GBP long position rose to 58,063 contracts, its highest since November 2007, in the week ended July 11. This equates to a $4.7 billion bet on a stronger pound.

The bullish shift in positioning preceded cable's climb to a 15-month peak just shy of 1.3150 on softer than expected U.S. CPI and PPI data.

In mid-June, before the Bank of England unveiled the first of its "summer season" rate rises, the net GBP long stood at a relatively modest 6,735 contracts.

Sterling bulls hope the second hike offering from the BoE's summer collection, due on Aug. 3, is as well-received by the FX market as the first.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/3XTIS1q

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Alison Williams)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.