BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators just can't get enough of sterling

July 17 (Reuters) - Sterling is currently all the rage among dedicated followers of foreign exchange fashion, less than a year after the disastrously received "autumn collection by Trussonomics" sent it to a historic low.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net GBP long position rose to 58,063 contracts, its highest since November 2007, in the week ended July 11. This equates to a $4.7 billion bet on a stronger pound.

The bullish shift in positioning preceded cable's climb to a 15-month peak just shy of 1.3150 on softer than expected U.S. CPI and PPI data.

In mid-June, before the Bank of England unveiled the first of its "summer season" rate rises, the net GBP long stood at a relatively modest 6,735 contracts.

Sterling bulls hope the second hike offering from the BoE's summer collection, due on Aug. 3, is as well-received by the FX market as the first.

