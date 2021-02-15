BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators gear up for pound to get even prouder

Feb 15 (Reuters) - IMM speculators are gearing up for cable to rise to 1.40 at a minimum, if Friday's CFTC data is any guide.

The data showed the net GBP long position held by IMM speculators more than doubled to an 11-month high of 21,118 contracts in the week ended Feb. 9, after a 12% rise in gross GBP long positions and a 10% reduction in gross GBP shorts.

The bullish shift in GBP positioning came after IMM speculators raised their GBP exposure before the Bank of England's negative interest rate guidance and upbeat gross domestic product forecasts (beyond the current quarter) on Feb. 4 -- which squeezed GBP shorts and encouraged the instigation of fresh GBP longs.

GBP/USD was last at 1.40 in April 2018 -- a month when it hit its highest level since the June 2016 Brexit referendum, 1.4377 (1.5022 was the cable high on Brexit referendum day).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

