BUZZ-COMMENT-Speculators gear up for more FX battles

Feb 8 (Reuters) - IMM speculators could pour fresh fuel on the FX fire this week, after recently slashing bullish euro bets, increasing bullish and bearish bets on the yen and sterling, and upping bullish franc bets. This raises their sensitivity to further shifts in the FX tectonic plates.

Friday's CFTC data showed speculators cut their net EUR long position to its smallest since mid-November -- a week after it reached its biggest since October. Scotia reported that this was the largest one-week reduction in net EUR longs since mid-2018.

IMM speculators also raised their exposure to JPY and GBP by 15% and 12% respectively in the week to Feb. 2 and increased gross CHF long positions by 25%.

Hot on the heels of the bearish shift in euro positioning -- which preceded a EUR/USD drop through 1.20 to a nine-week low -- an unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs report helped EUR/USD rack up its biggest daily gain in two months on Friday.

