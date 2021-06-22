BUZZ-COMMENT-Specter of capitulation haunts ethereum as bitcoin lists

June 22 (Reuters) - Ehtereum extended losses on Tuesday following its worst day in over a month, breaking structural support in a sign that longs could be capitulating as China's crackdown rippled through the cryptocurrency universe .

Ether -- the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap -- suffered a 16% drop on Monday, its biggest since May 19. It followed that up on Tuesday by falling below the closely watched 200-day moving average, last month's low and other structural supports in the $1710/1730 zone.

The break of those key supports combined with the completion of a massive head-and-shoulders top and falling daily RSI indicates strong momentum lower, which could scare off investors inclined to initiate long positions.

Broad-based dollar buying following the Fed's shift last week toward initiating discussions about removing monetary policy accommodation shored up the U.S. currency -- still the world's most popular choice for reserves -- and thus removed another motivation to buy cryptocurrencies, which have been seen by some as an alternative to fiat money.

Ehtereum now looks set to test supports at the March and February monthly lows, located at $1520 and $1293.42, respectively.

Ethereum longs will need a rally back above $2275/80 to alleviate bearish pressure.

For more click on FXBUZ

ethhttps://tmsnrt.rs/35M81AS

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.