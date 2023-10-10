News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Spec and tech heavy dollar uptrend vs yen needs US inflation fuel

October 10, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 2023 uptrend remains intact, but it may need help from U.S. PPI and CPI data on Wednesday and Thursday to progress toward 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94.

In particular, bulls need data to quell expectations of sooner Fed cuts and suspicions that Treasury-JGB yields spreads have peaked.

USD/JPY dips held daily kijun support after last week's 150.165-147.30 dive, and again with Tuesday's lows near the current 148.04 kijun, despite Friday's huge non-farm payrolls beat.

USD/JPY has been thwarted by dwindling Fed hike pricing and bets on rate cuts coming in June, rather than July, as core PCE and average hourly earnings reinforced the disinflation outlook.

The latest drop in short-term U.S. yields was aided by the safe-haven Treasury buying and haven yen demand following the violence in Israel and Gaza, and also Fed speakers saying that rising Treasury yields augmented Fed tightening.

Tuesday's USD/JPY rebound was capped by the 10-day moving average at 149.16.

Above-forecast U.S. inflation data this week would help bulls, who were disappointed by the failed 150 breakout and remain dogged by Japanese intervention speculation, especially with net spec longs near 2023 and 2018 peaks that preceded sizeable selloffs.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

