BUZZ-COMMENT-S&P 500 may be key to dollar bears' bets

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar index is in danger of sliding back toward September's lows and beyond, and stocks may hold the key.

The dollar has once again become negatively correlated to the S&P 500, so Tuesday's stocks pullback after weaker-than-forecast U.S. retail sales helped firm the U.S. currency.

But the data also increased Fed easing expectations, lowering U.S. Treasury yields and helping S&Ps find buyers by Monday's lows, renewing pressure on the dollar.

The dollar index is close to November's 92.129 low and nearby lower 10-day Bolli band, which caught the Nov. 9 low. The falling 10-day moving average stopped the rebound at the Nov. 11 high and halted the dollar in each of the past three sessions, suggesting bears have the advantage.

September's 91.737 low at the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 rise, which created a double-top near 2017's peak, is now back in play. The dollar is at risk of closing below the uptrend line from 2011 and 2014 lows near 92.20 on a weekly basis for the first time. The 2018 low and 50% Fibo of the 2011-2017 uptrend at 88.25 is the target if the dollar closes beneath the September lows.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

