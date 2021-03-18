BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's ZAR walking a thin line

March 18 (Reuters) - The dust is settling on Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, and despite playing down rate hike fears Fed-speak has not prevented U.S. yields from rising again. As a result, the rand is being pulled by technical potential and broader risk-market vulnerability to higher U.S. yields.

USD/ZAR's daily chart shows potential for a head and shoulders pattern. A bear formation offers an overly ambitious 13.5986 projection. The left shoulder of the pattern peaked at 15.20 on Feb. 26, the head formed around the March 8 15.57 high and a small right shoulder forming after the consolidation phase between Mar. 11 through Mar. 17.

Risk markets are being held to ransom by strengthening U.S. yields, and that could become the overriding factor for the fundamentally vulnerable rand.

There is the Federal Reserve policy stance and there is the rates market and there appears to be little common ground between.

The 10-year Treasury yield has hit a new trend high of 1.74%, which is feeding through to a 0.6% drop in the ZAR.

