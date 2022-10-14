BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's rand to benefit from market indecision

Adjustment to headline

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange market appears caught between further aggressive U.S. rate hikes and a recovery in global stocks, leading to indecision within price action and for the significantly weakened South African rand, this could offer some hope.

USD/ZAR peaked at 18.5850 on Thursday, a high point since May 2020, but closed below the 18.3200 opening level and is threatening to head lower into the end of the week.

Given its negative fundamental backdrop, both domestic and external, any rand recovery is likely to attract fresh selling. However, from a technical perspective USD/ZAR could slip back to daily trend support, currently at 17.8415.

USD/ZAR's move up from the Aug. 12 16.12 low is also defined by the 21- and 30-day moving averages, 17.9373 and 17.9535, respectively.

The weekly chart is showing long lower and upper Ichimoku candle shadows, which can indicate either a pause in the underlying trend or give warning of a direction change.

On balance the rand remains vulnerable and a return to the significant 19.3590 low from March 2020 is still on the cards, and possibly before year-end.

USD/ZAR weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ThhQxs

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

