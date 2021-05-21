BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's rand poised to enter a higher range

May 21 (Reuters) - Having negotiated higher than expected U.S. and domestic inflation data and absorbed the latest central bank policy statement, the ZAR looks set to carve out a higher range versus the U.S. dollar.

One low hurdle to clear but today's S&P country review is unlikely to cause a stir. Unlike Moody's and Fitch, S&P has refrained from setting a negative outlook and as such a rating downgrade is not expected. Indeed, the rating agency is not obliged to issue a review.

Despite South African real interest rates falling into negative territory following this week's SA CPI data USD/ZAR has maintained a shallow bear bias. Trading towards the base of a tight short-term 13.9525 to 14.20 range the market looks poised to break lower.

Charts point to a new 13.0800 to 14.5500 range, lows from Aug 2018 and 200-week moving average.

A volatile risk environment could hamper ZAR gains, but global growth and demand for commodities will continue to offset some negative factors as vaccine rollouts take the pandemic fight to rising infection rates.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Hugh Lawson)

