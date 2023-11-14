BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's rand hanging in the balance

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A steep rally in USD/ZAR and the heavy influence of external factors leaves the rand hanging in the balance.

The daily chart is showing signs that USD/ZAR could topple over and head sharply lower. The bull run from the Nov. 6 18.1625 low, clearing the 200-day moving average, is beginning to look top heavy. Support from a thick and rising daily Ichimoku chart is being tested. The cloud base is currently at 18.6100.

A December 5 19.0313-19.0425 Ichimoku cloud twist could still have some influence and any corrective pullback in USD/ZAR could be limited. The 200-day moving average, today at 18.6136, and the cloud base could become bearish trigger points.

Away from the charts and more significant for the Tuesday session are the U.S. inflation numbers. A higher than expected return would underpin U.S. yields and the dollar and would fit with the latest rhetoric from Fed Chair, Jerome Powell. Powell and other Fed officials have, in recent days, pushed back against market expectations that the U.S. central bank has ended its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

On balance, the rand remains vulnerable but a soft or in-line U.S. CPI release and overreaching technicals could trigger a brief USD/ZAR fall.

