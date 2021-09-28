BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's rand faces a tough fourth quarter

Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's volatile rand could be in for a rough ride through the last quarter as risk appetite is curbed by a number of factors.

China is again at the epicentre as investors tread cautiously around fading growth, reduction in democracy, regulatory measures and stricter rules for debt, especially borrowing for speculative purposes. The immediate focus is on China's overheating property market and the default risk surrounding indebted property developer China Evergrande.

A more hawkish take on the U.S. Federal Reserve's taper timing is the other linchpin for risk markets and the ZAR's volatility will only increase as speculation mounts over a possible move as early as November.

Domestically, politics is on the radar as parties release their manifestoes ahead of November's municipal elections -- a further driver of risk volatility.

Technically, USD/ZAR is in a strong upswing and although corrective action is likely a run back to the 15.3950 August high looks achievable in October.

The longer-term picture shows potential for a sizeable ZAR recovery in 2022 or into 2023, but the remainder of 2021 is likely to be tough.

For more click on FXBUZ

ZAR monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y9YFi6

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3AQKVHf

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

