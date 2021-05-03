BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's rand could ride out event risks

May 3 (Reuters) - The rand faces a potentially a big week with a U.S. employment report and Moody's country rating review due Friday, but the resilient South African currency's high yields could help it ride out the upcoming event risks and allow USD/ZAR to resume its longer-term bear trend from the 15.5700 March high.

U.S. payrolls expected to follow the pattern of strong data with the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields likely to slow any ZAR recovery but good dollar news is factored in.

On the domestic front Moody's is scheduled to release its country review for South Africa after the local market closes Friday. There is potential for rating downgrades, deeper into sub-investment grade, but the 2021 South African budget held enough fiscal promise to possibly forestall a downgrade.

USD/ZAR has been on a strengthening bias since basing at 14.1475 2021 lows in April and breached daily channel resistance Friday. A thin Monday market has so far contained price within tight ranges. There is potential for the dollar to extend its bull run and revisit the April 14 high at 14.6800 if Moody's surprises.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

