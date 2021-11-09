BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's rand could repeat 2019-2020 successes

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Approaching the middle of November and there is a chance the South African rand could post a positive last quarter, as it did in 2019 and 2020. Emerging market currencies tend do well as the year draws to a close.

Last week's 3.0% USD/ZAR fall from 15.4925 set up a further drop Monday and a 14.9350 low recorded. This heavy lifting by the ZAR might limit further near-term gains.

The U.S. economic recovery and a Federal Reserve leaning more towards normalization and reduced stimulus could leave USD/ZAR to play out sideways into year-end.

There was a significant decline in support for the African National Congress in last week's municipal elections but voters are still seen leaning away from left-wing politics and more towards pro-business politics, potentially rand positive.

This week's focus is on the Medium-term Budget Policy Statement and any political coalition talk, with both having the ability to tame the current rand rally and influence the rating agencies.

Overall, the market is bullish the rand and barring a major crisis the currency could end 2021 on a positive note.

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3C4U4Mo

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

